A fire has severely damaged a derelict building in Gosport.

Around 40 firefighters from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property on Anglesey Road on Friday night (November 6).

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Crews worked into the night to bring the blaze under control.

Police were also called to the scene and closed the road for some time.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.