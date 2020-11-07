Investigation continues into stabbing after mass brawl in Brighton

Detectives are continuing to investigate a stabbing after a mass brawl in Brighton.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving around 20 people in Montpelier Place at 10.15pm on November 4.

A 40-year-old local man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital after being stabbed. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Four men, arrested in connection with the incident, have been released under investigation.

Two men aged 18, and two other men aged 19 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have all been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

This incident happened in a busy area of Brighton and we're appealing for anyone with any information - including any relevant CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage - to contact us. Detective Inspector James Ansell, Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team

Police believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

Detectives are treating it as an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the wider public.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Moorcroft.

Alternatively, the public can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.