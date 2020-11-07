Man made redundant turns fortunes around by becoming greengrocer

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

A man from Sussex, made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic, has turned his fortunes around by becoming a greengrocer.

Nick Herriott spent seven years travelling the world, working for a bespoke holiday company, but lost his job when the travel industry was hit hard.

I thought what can I do that's sustainable, and so I thought well no matter what happens people need to eat. Nick Herriott, Greengrocer

Nick took over a fruit and veg shop in Southwick after it closed in March, at a time when the community needed it the most.

As the pandemic hit, pressure on supermarkets increased dramatically, with many struggling to keep up with demand.

It meant smaller, independent shops like greengrocers, offering things like vegetable box deliveries, started to thrive.

Nick says he couldn't have done it without the support of his family and friends, but he wants to send out a message of hope to others who may be faced with a similar situation.

Nick said: "Don't be afraid to try something new. You've got to make the best of a bad situation. You've just got to give it a go and people will support you. Just believe in yourself."