The organisers of a house party in Reading have been fined a total of £30,000 for breaching Covid regulations.Thames Valley Police says officers were called to a property on Wednesday, on the eve of lockdown, and found more than 50 people inside. Officers dispersed the group and issued a £10,000 fine to each of the three residents who were believed to have organised the party.

We all have our part to play in following the measures and the law in place to help stop the spread of this indiscriminate virus... our officers encountered a blatant disregard for the rules that are in place and this party posed a clear risk of transmission of the virus within the Reading community. Chief Superintendent Rob France, Gold Commander for Thames Valley Police's response to Coronavirus

Chief Superintendent Rob France added: "Not only do breaches of this kind put people at risk from a health perspective, but they put pressure on policing resources taking them away from people who may be in urgent need of help."

He said the "vast majority" of people in the Thames Valley are doing the "right thing" and the force is "hugely grateful to them for the sacrifices they are making to protect us all".