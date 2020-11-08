Lockdown lift - How YOU can help us to keep spirits up this time round

WATCH: Andrew Pate reminds us of some of the lovely stories we heard during the first lockdown.

It was with mixed feelings that we said farewell to the Daily Dinenage back in July- We were delighted to have Fred back where he belongs in the studio, and grateful that lockdown was over.

BUT we loved seeing your pictures and stories about the wonderful way people and communities rallied in adversity.

Kathleen Watson cheered people up by waving from the roadside in Berkshire

As we go into a second lockdown we're keen to hear from you again- the special events, the fundraising, the heartwarming tales and the community spirit which is such a part of life across the south.

A care home resident holds up a poster during a drive-through family day

Our presenters have shared their ways of coping with lockdown. For Amanda Piper, it's her dogs that have been an endless source of happiness, while for Philippa Drew, it's running that has kept her spirits high. "It keeps me sane, it gives me a purpose and a sense of achievement on days when not a lot else is going on" she says.

Amanda Piper with her beloved dogs Fleur and Lucca

We'd love to see what you're up to. As always you can get in touch with us via Facebook, on Twitter @ITVMeridian or you can email us on itvnewsmeridian@itv.com