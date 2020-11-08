Motorcyclist dies after crashing into launderette in Ryde

Police on the Isle of Wight are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash in Ryde in the early hours of Sunday morning.Officers were called around 1.15am to the crash on Green Street near it's junction with the High Street by the St Johns Road traffic lights .

The motorbike is removed for examination

The roads were closed in the area and diversions put in place. They have now re-opened.The motorcycle crashed into the corner of a launderette in Green Street - it's not believed at this stage that any other vehicle was involved.

The junction was closed for several hours but has since reopened

The man, who had been riding an orange Kawasaki motorbike, was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Newport but died of his injuries.Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the motorcyclist shortly before the crash to contact them.