South pays tribute to The Fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Smaller-scale commemorations are taking place at war memorials across the south and south east as the nation remembers those who have lost their lives in conflict.

New Covid restrictions have meant large scale services and parades have not been possible, but individuals and organisations have found ways to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Residents at Beatrice Lodge in Sittingbourne have spent months creating this fabulous display outside their apartments.

They've made more than 500 cascading poppies, and had to work against the clock to get them in position before lockdown.

Cascade of poppies at Beatrice Lodge in Sittingbourne

Owners have spent months making over 500 poppies

At Winchester cathedral, thousands of knitted poppies have gone on display along the railings, painstakingly sewn into the netting by Sue Butcher.

The cathedral is holding a small service of Remembrance for invited dignitaries which is being live-streamed on-line.

Poppies adorn the fence around Winchester cathedral

Many churches have created beautiful poppy displays, including St Mary's in Kings Worthy and St Dunstan’s Church in Cranbrook Kent.

Clay poppies outside St Mary's in Kings Worthy

The church door at St Dunstan's, Cranbrook

Stephanie Beeken created the displays at St Dunstan's Credit: David Beeken

Meanwhile every child at Chandler's Ford Infant School in Hampshire has made a poppy from the base of a plastic bottle.

The colourful project has been made into an art display on the school fencing.

They're asking local people to add their own poppies and make a donation to the Royal British Legion.