Whoa! Boa constrictor on the loose in Kent is recovered by RSPCA

A six-foot snake found in a back garden in Kent has been caught by the RSPCA, which has launched an appeal for information.

The large boa constrictor was spotted by a shocked householder in Dartford when she went outside to hang up her washing.

Having scooped up her cat into the safety of her arms, she went inside and called the RSPCA for help.

Though rather cold, the boa constrictor was in a good condition

RSPCA Inspector Rosie Russon said: “When we arrived, the snake had slithered from near the shed to the middle of the lawn, where we imagine he was trying to warm up by soaking up the sun.

But although it was sunny, it was still very cold, so he was quite sluggish and my colleague, Inspector Rosie Wren, and I were able to safely contain him in a snake bag.

“We took the boa to South Essex Wildlife Hospital where they examined him.

Luckily, he appears in good condition, so we would like to find out more about him and would urge anyone with information to contact us on 0300 123 0818.”