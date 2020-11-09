Jobs at Gatwick at risk as future of Norwegian Air 'uncertain'

More than a thousand jobs are at risk at Gatwick after the third biggest airline at the airport, Norwegian Air, said it was facing a very uncertain future.

It comes after the government in Oslo refused a one billion pound support package.

The airline says it is a 'slap in the face' while other governments are spending billions supporting their carriers.

The airline currently has around 1,200 staff at Gatwick Airport.

It would be the biggest low cost casualty in years if it goes under.

Meanwhile the UK government says it will allow coronavirus testing of air passengers when they arrive at airports so the time they have to isolate can be reduced.

Gatwick Airport Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

The measures are expected after the current lockdown and aimed at boosting the industry which has seen thousands of job losses at both Gatwick and Heathrow.

The transport secretary Grant Shapps told the association that represents UK airports at the AOA annual conference on Monday 9 November, that the government was working with other governments around the world on a testing programme that could be commonly adopted to allow international flying to resume.