Leeds Castle encourages people to visit its "biggest rival" Hever Castle

Leeds Castle is urging people to visit Hever Castle, saying tourist attractions need support now more than ever.

Leeds Castle took to social media to ask visitors to go to its "biggest rival", saying "2020 has been a strange year."

We never thought we would be asking you this, but 2020 has been a strange year. So please visit Hever Castle or any visitor attractions that are still able to open their grounds and gardens during the National Lockdown. Leeds Castle

Hever Castle was the former childhood home of Anne Boleyn.

The grounds, gardens, maze and playgrounds at both of the historic sites in Kent, remain open during the second lockdown.

It's hoped that visitors can use the castles as a "retreat from lockdown" and to get exercise to help with their mental health.

Leeds Castle is urging visitors to go to Hever Castle, saying tourist attractions need more support than ever. Credit: ITV Meridian