Southampton gym vows to stay open during second lockdown

A gym in Southampton has vowed to remain open despite the new lockdown rules.

Spartans Gym in Northam says it has taken the decision even though it has had a number of visits from the police.

It is also encouraging other independent gyms to do the same.

Josh Gosling from Spartans Gym says: "There are a lot of people that are struggling with Covid complications and deaths and stuff like that. 42% of them were overweight or had obesity problems. They wouldn't have those problems if we had gyms open and they could train. It's also very helpful for mental health as well. People in parliament don't see the messages we get from our members, which are struggling with mental health issues because this is their one sanctuary."

"I wouldn't call it disobedience, I really wouldn't. We're exercising and we're standing up for our members. We're working with a mental health organisation as well, which is fully supporting us. The only reason we're standing up is because of what we're saying. But we're willing to take this as far as we can. We want change. You can't deem gyms essential two weeks ago in certain parts of the country, and then deem them non-essential and block the entire country. It is hypocritical."

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "We were called to Spartan gym on Millbank Street in Southampton shortly after 10:20am on Thursday 5 November after concerns were raised that the gym was not observing Government legislation relating to the new national restrictions that came into effect earlier in the day.

"Officers explained the legislation to those present and encouraged them to leave, which they did.

"We are now undertaking work with our partners at Southampton City Council to ensure that the legislation is observed and will carry out enforcement action if necessary."