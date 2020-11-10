Dorset shop owner fined for opening says he won't close

A shop owner who owns two shops, one in Poole and one in Dorset has been fined £2,000 by Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council.

Despite the fine, Chris Kettle is refusing to close as he strong believes he is providing an essential service for people's mental well-being.

In an attempt to get around the lockdown rules, which require non-essential businesses to close, Mr Kettle has started selling some food items. But the local authority say this is not enough to categorise the shops as essential businesses that can remain open.

But BCP Council says Mr Kettle's businesses are not classed as essential under the government guidance.

The law says that in order to be classified as essential, a minimum of fifty percent of what you sell has to go into the essential category and unfortunately in this instance it's significantly less than fifty per cent and hence we are in the current situation. BCP Council

