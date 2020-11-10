Sales of white poppies quadruple in schools

The Peace Pledge Union (PPU) reported that it has more than quadrupled sales of white poppy packs in schools this year, from 59 to 280.

White poppies are worn to commemorate all victims of all wars, including wars that are still being fought. This includes people of all nationalities. It includes both civilians and members of armed forces.

The Peace Pledge Union sells white poppies to represent "remembrance for all victims of war, a commitment to peace and a challenge to attempts to glamorise or celebrate war."

Sales of white poppies in schools have gone up in 2020. Credit: PPU

This year, the Union has seen a rise in the number of orders coming from schools, as educators use white poppies, alongside red poppies, to discuss war and remembrance with pupils.

The PPU suggest that the rise in the number of orders in schools comes amid a year of re-evaluating Britain's past following the Black Lives Matter movement and discussions around controversial statues.