The Brighton performer swapping the West End for the high street

A performer from Brighton has swapped the West End for the high street to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Lizzie Bea was due to debut as the leading lady in the production of Hairspray but has been forced to find other work.

She is now working at Superdrug, and as an exam invigilator, to earn money during the pandemic.

I feel really lucky to have a job at all. I'm quite a hardworking person and I like to be diligent in everything I do, so I've put my all into working at Superdrug now. Lizzie Bea, Performer

Lizzie now works at her local Superdrug store to make ends meet. Credit: ITV News

Lizzie did get a taste of how life could have been when the cast performed on Britain's Got Talent this autumn.

Despite having to temporarily step away from the stage, she is hopeful there will be a comeback for everyone, next year.

Lizzie says she is lucky that she has a West End job to return to and is also grateful to have found other work in the meantime.