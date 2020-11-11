10,000 homes and businesses to be protected in new Southsea Coastal Scheme

There's not much entertainment during lockdown but people enjoying a walk by the sea in Southsea were treated to a spectacular show of 'rainbowing' gravel.

It marked the latest stage of the UK's largest ever local authority-led coastal defence project.

Report but ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain:

Not the most beautiful rainbow but still a sign of promise, "rainbowing" thousands of tons of sand and gravel from a dredger.

The material is dug up to allow the passage of aircraft carriers into Portsmouth Harbour.

It'a now being reused to make a solid platform for vehicles and workers during construction of the long-awaited Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Portsmouth is the UK's only island city and the most densely populated outside London Credit: ITV News Meridian

Surrounded by water, Portsmouth is the UK's only island city and the most densely populated outside London. Existing sea defences are deteriorating and climate change is increasing the likelihood of flooding putting lives and homes at risk.

20 years ago floodwater was a metre deep in Southsea after a month's rain fell in a day and Eastney pumping station failed. Without action to protect 4.5 kilometres of open coastline experts predict parts of Portsmouth could end up more than four metres underwater.

Month's rain fell in a day and Eastney pumping station failed in Southsea 20 years ago. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Cllr Hugh Mason- Portsmouth City Council

The new sea defences will be higher and wider, preserving the The 17th century walls.

10,000 homes and businesses will be protected from flooding for the next 100 years.

The Environment Agency is paying a £100,000,000 towards this five year project.

The new sea defences will be higher and wider, preserving the The 17th century walls. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Dutch dredger is due to return on the 23rd of November.