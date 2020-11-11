Homes and businesses in parts of Mid-Sussex are without water because of a burst pipe.

The leak, on Keysford Lane in Horsted Keynes, is affecting the village along with Lindfield and Haywards Heath.

Households have reported have little or no water since the early hours of this morning.

Engineers on site working to replace the pipe Credit: ITV Meridian

Engineers from South East Water are on site to fix the leak and replace the pipe.

It's the third time in four months that the area has been affected by water problems.

In August, a huge surge in demand was blamed for problems with the supply.

A month later a burst water main at Burgess Hill Rugby Club caused further disruption which affected schools and colleges.

South East Water has apologised to customers Credit: ITV Meridian

'We're really sorry'

South East Water has apologised to its customers who have been affected,

"We're really sorry to those of you who are experiencing no water or low water pressure at the moment. We're currently working to fix a burst water main which has meant we've had to re-route some of the water in our network...as soon as the repairs have been completed, water will return."