Oxfordshire MP calls for urgent improvements to the A34 and the A420

David Johnston, the Conservative MP for Wantage has held a debate in Parliament calling for urgent improvements to the A34 and the A420.

He says both roads have an appalling safety record and is demanding urgent action.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he suggested that people were avoiding these roads, not because of fear of a delayed journey, but fears of getting into a traffic accident.

It's one thing to avoid a road because you think there might be traffic on it and you fear you might be delayed. But it's an entirely different thing to avoid a road because you think there'll be accidents on it and you fear you might be injured David Johnstone MP, Wantage, Con

It follows a long campaign by residents in Oxfordshire and West Berkshire who say there are far too many accidents and near misses.

An accident on the A34 Credit: ITV News Meridian

3,000 Casualties over a four year period

45 Deaths over a four year period

Highways England say they have carried out a safety review of the road between Winchester and Bicester and are expected to announce a series of improvements shortly.