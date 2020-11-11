Police discover more than 50 stolen tools at property in Sussex

More than 50 stolen tools and machines have been discovered by police searching a property in Sussex.

A tractor, a quad bike, a caravan and gardening tools were found at the address in Cross-in-Hand in Wealden.

Gardening tools were among the machinery found at the property by Sussex Police

DCI Alasdair Henry, Wealden district commander said the search was part of an investigation into thefts of machinery from farms in rural areas, called Operation Atlanta.

Thefts of power tools and machinery such as this have a devastating financial and emotional impact on victims as it often affects their jobs and livelihoods. DCI Alasdair Henry, Wealden district commander

Many items matched crime reports and their owners have been contacted.

Police are urging people to take photographs and write down serial numbers of high-value items, in order to make them easier to identify if they get stolen.

Anyone who recognises any of the items are being asked to contact the police and quote serial 247.