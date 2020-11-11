Three people with a history of homelessness die in Oxford

Three people who had a history of homelessness died in Oxford on the 25th October, Oxford City Council says.

A 41-year old woman who had been living in Matilda House since April was found dead in her room. A 38-year old man was found dead in his room in the YHA hotel and 40-year old who had a history of rough sleeping died in a property in Blackbird Leys.

Apart from a history of homelessness there is no link between the three people dying and Thames Valley Police are not treating their deaths as suspicious.

We believe that nobody should have to sleep rough in Oxford, let alone die on our streets or in our supported accommodation. Cllr Mike Rowley, cabinet member for affordable housing and housing the homeless

Oxford City Council say that all three people had been in and around the adult homeless pathway for between four and six years.

There has been a large effort in the city to protect and house vulnerable homeless people since the government issued an 'everyone in' direction in March. People were initially moved into student accommodation and hotels.

Emergency housing has been offered to everyone experiencing rough sleeping on Oxford's streets. Credit: PA Images

As the first lockdown eased, the temporary housing arrangement came to an end so leases were agreed for 118 rooms of interim housing at the YHA and Canterbury House.

So far, 261 people have been housed under 'everyone in' arrangements with 103 being supported in permanent housing.

The housing led approach can help people who have slept rough long term or who repeatedly return to the streets Cllr Mike Rowley, cabinet member for affordable housing and housing the homeless

After recently winning £2m in funding from the Next Steps Accommodation Programme, Oxford City Council want to refurbish existing properties and buy five one-bedroom properties as part of a programme to deliver 20 Housing First homes by March 2021.

This accommodation would be be offered to those with complex support needs immediately, instead of them having to prove they are ready to become more independent. Wraparound support will then be provided to help them maintain their tenancies.