Woman and baby injured in traffic collision in Farnborough

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and a five month old baby were injured following a collision in Farnborough yesterday afternoon.

Police were called just before 4.45pm to reports of a collision between the woman and the baby, who were pedestrians, and a silver Ford KA.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage Credit: ITV News Meridian

The woman who is in her thirties suffered injuries to her right leg. The baby suffered minor injuries to his head.

Officers are making enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to contact them.

Police are also keen to speak with a man who stopped at the scene and assisted in moving the Ford KA.