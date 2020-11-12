Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Reading

A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a property in Reading.

Police officers were called to a house along Oxford Road just before 5am on Thursday morning (12 November).

The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead by ambulances crews who were also at the scene.

Detectives are working to trace and inform the man’s next of kin. A cause of the man’s death has not yet been established.

A 44- year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, all from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dave Turton, Crime Manager for Reading, said: "An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death, which at this time is being treated as unexplained. We would ask anyone with any information regarding a possible incident this morning in the Oxford Road area of Reading to please come forward."

There will be an increased police presence in the area while officers and forensic teams carry out their investigation.