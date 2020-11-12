Relatives of loved ones in care homes call for clearer visit guidelines

Watch Sally Simmonds video report above speaking to the relatives of those calling for clearer rules on care homes visits and the federation of care homes which says its hands are tied because of insurance issues.

Relatives of those in care homes say the new guidance on visiting has made it harder, not easier, to see their loved ones.

The Government message is that homes will be "encouraged and supported to provide safe visiting opportunities."

But many can't comply with new measures such as floor to ceiling screens, and so some have stopped visits altogether.

The National Care Association says reams of risk assessments coupled with a lack of insurance cover leaves homes exposed.

Miranda Gore Browne from Sussex believes strict covid rules surrounding care visits could see people with dementia deteriorate further.

Her father Dave Stallard used to be a prominent railway engineer but now the 79-year-old lives with vascular dementia and went into a care home a year ago.