Thousands left without their GP after sickness causes surgery in Kent to close

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders

Thousands of patients in Kent have been left without GP services, after a large surgery in Folkestone closed its doors.

The New Surgery along Canterbury Road has been shut all week, blaming staff sickness for the closure.

It is currently not taking calls or dealing with repeat prescriptions, leaving around 11,000 patients without its care.

Gareth Webber, a local minister and patient of the surgery says: "We've been waiting now for over a week for the results of a test. And trying to get through to 111 and we're not able to do that either. There must be a whole bunch of people waiting to be seen, for prescriptions, waiting for all of those things."

It is not known whether there has been an outbreak of coronavirus at the surgery, or some other form of sickness.

When they call, patients receive a recorded message asking them not to post prescriptions through the letter box, because they won't be actioned.

The local pharmacist has been trying to help where he can. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The local pharmacist, Saeed Farooqui, is doing what he can to help file repeat prescriptions.

He says: "It is a little bit of a tough time but we are trying our best. We have thousands of patients and now we are receiving lots of calls. The good thing is we have access to patient records, but that takes a lot of time because there are a lot of checks we have to do before we can dispense anything."

ITV News Meridian has approached the NHS for comment, but has yet to receive a response.