Tributes paid to 'loving grandson' who died following attack in Aylesbury

The family and friends of a man who died following an attack in Aylesbury have paid tribute to him.

Amir Shafique was assaulted on Lembrook Walk on 28 October, when officers were called to reports of a 'large fight' taking place.

He later died in hospital.

Amir has been described as a 'loving grandson, son, brother and best friend'.

His family gave permission for a tribute by Amir's best friend, to be published.

In a tribute, Afzaal Hussain said: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Verily we belong to God, and verily to him do we return).

“Amir has been my best friend from the age of six, we went to the same primary school, secondary school and started our first job together.

“Everyone who knew us called us inseparable and always said we were joined at the hip.

You will forever be in our hearts wherever we go. Afzaal Hussain

“Amir had the most infectious smile and was loved by so many, he was a giant spark of energy who would make anyone laugh.

“His departure has left so many heartbroken and our lives will never the same. The hardest thing is knowing that I will never see Amir again and all those plans we had together will never happen.

“We all miss you so much Amir and every minute of the day we are thinking about you & how your life was cruelly taken.

Following his death, two men have been charged with his murder and have been remanded in custody.

Seven other men arrested in connection with the investigation remain on conditional police bail.