Watch: The Last Word (November 2020)

Watch the full episode of The Last Word (November 2020) above

In November's episode of The Last Word, ITV Meridian's political correspondent Phil Hornby discusses the coronavirus vaccine and Brexit.

If the vaccine is to be the game-changer that the world has waited for, how do we distribute it quickly and efficiently?

And, with criticism of, and confidence in, the Goverment's response so far, will they get this right?

It is six weeks until the Brexit deadline. What can we expect? And does a new man in the White House change things substantially?

To debate all that and more, Phil is joined by Charlotte Cornell, who fought Dover in the last general election for Labour. And Paul Holmes who won the seat of Eastleigh in Hampshire for the Conservatives.