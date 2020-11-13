Canterbury's Christmas lights to go live online tonight

As most festive light switch on events have been cancelled this year, Canterbury BID have made a film showcasing the city's lights.

A special film was commissioned by Canterbury BID and features the Lord Mayor of Canterbury and panto star, Nurse Nellie, ‘turning’ the lights on.

People are encouraged to tune in and join the celebrations from home. Credit: Canterbury BID

People are encouraged to tune in and join the celebrations from home on Canterbury BID's social media pages.

The film has been created to raise funds for the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Appeal, with original music supplied by local musicians James O’Keeffe and Stuart Weller (Kids of Yesterday). The music will be released later this month and each paid for download of the track will go directly to the Lord Mayor’s Fund.