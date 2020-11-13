Police appeal after 4 female runners are sexually assaulted in Didcot

Four women who were out running in Didcot on Tuesday evening have reported being sexually assaulted.

The incidents all occurred between 7pm and 8.15pm on Tuesday in Broadway and Wantage Road and involved four separate female victims.

Two incidents were reported as having taken place opposite Didcot Firestation Credit: Google Earth

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the attacks.

The offender is described as a black male with dark hair, aged in his mid-20s to early 30s and around 6ft tall.

He is described as having either a medium or athletic build and was wearing black clothing and a surgical face mask.

He was wearing a dark beanie-style hat and possibly a scarf. One victim described the man as speaking with a French accent and deep voice and possibly wearing a gold earring.

This appears to be a series of linked assaults on woman who were out running, and we have a very detailed description of a suspect. The descriptions from each of the victims is very similar, and so I am appealing to anybody who was in the Didcot area between 7pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday and believes they witnessed anything to please make contact with police. PC Alyssa Weymouth, based at Didcot police station

Police are asking that anyone with information call 101, quoting reference number 43200370048, or make a report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dash-cam or CCTV footage or any information can be uploaded via the dedicated portal for this investigation at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/sexual-assaults-didcot-10-11-2020.