With further confirmed cases of Avian Flu in both wild birds and domestic flocks in different parts of the UK, Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has put in place compulsory restrictions for poultry keepers and owners of captive birds (including gamebirds or pet birds) across the whole of England.

West Sussex Trading Standards Team Manager Peter Aston has re-iterated the advice given previously: "Although the current outbreaks are not in West Sussex nor neighbouring counties, it is important that poultry keepers in particular take sensible steps to stop domestic birds mixing with wild ones. This includes, where practical to do so, not leaving food accessible to wild birds and netting runs."

West Sussex is a high risk area for Avian Flu due to the number of estuaries and wetlands used by migrating birds. For the sake of the commercial poultry and egg producers in the county, we really want to keep cases out of the farmed and domestic poultry premises. Sensible steps taken now can help achieve this. West Sussex Trading Standards Team Manager Peter Aston

The county is seen as a high risk area because of its estuaries and wetlands, used by migrating birds. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Deborah Urquart, West Sussex County Council's Cabinet Member for Place Services, said: "The disease almost always spreads from the migrating wild bird population and taking relatively small precautions now could have a major impact on stopping the virus entering the domestic poultry population."

For further information and guidance visit the government website on avian influenza.