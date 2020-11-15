Huge fire rips through waste depot in Weymouth destroying bin lorries

Emergency services remain at the scene of a major fire and explosion at a waste management centre in Weymouth.

The blaze, at the depot on Chickerell Road is now under control, but crews will remain on site throughout the night.

Credit: Dorset and Wilts FRS

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said they received more than fifty 999 calls after the fire broke out shortly after 2pm today. Plumes of black smoke were seen across the Weymouth area and a number of explosions were heard.

They said: "Approximately 90 firefighters have been on site tackling the blaze, which has affected multiple refuse lorries and ancillary vehicles, although adjacent buildings have been saved."

Bin collections in Weymouth, Portland and surrounding areas will not go ahead tomorrow.

On behalf of Dorset Council, which owns the depot, Cllr Jill Haynes, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer Services and Communities, said:

"While it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire at our Crookhill depot today, we do know that waste collection services in the surrounding Chickerell, Weymouth and Portland areas will be suspended from tomorrow (Monday 16 November).

"We have already begun planning how we can deliver these services and will make an announcement as soon as we know what’s happening.

"In the meantime, we ask that local Chickerell residents keep their windows and doors closed until the fire has been fully extinguished. Please keep an eye on local press for further updates. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”