'If Tesco is open, churches should be open' - behind-the-scenes of a church serving thousands in Lockdown Two
Andy Dickenson reports
As we settle into our second lockdown how are our churches and other places of worship coping?
With Diwali taking place yesterday and Christmas around the corner, religious leaders have begun challenging the rules currently keeping them closed.
One church in Brighton that's successfully moved its services online says its still desperate to get its congregation back.
We thrive on community, on being together and worshipping together. And when you take those things away from the church, it's no small thing. I don't think it's more human to go shopping than it is to worship. If Tesco is open then churches should be open, we should find a way to do it.