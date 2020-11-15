Large section of cliff collapses in West Dorset

A large section of cliff has given way in West Dorset.

Dorset County Council confirmed that the 90m stretch of Highlands Park cliff near West Bay had collapsed.

It had been monitored over the last three weeks, as it shows signs of steadily collapsing down onto the beach and sea below. A 200 metre section of the coastal path had been closed for safety.

Tara Hansford, Dorset Council Countryside Access Development Officer, said:

“Fortunately, the adjacent landowner – Highlands End Holiday Park – have kindly granted permissive access so that the public can still follow the coast path and enjoy the cliff top views this section provides. They recognise this stretch is particularly important for local people from Eype and West Bay who regularly walk this path connecting the two communities.

“We just ask that walkers are mindful that they are walking within the boundary of the holiday park and keep to the permissive path, with dogs on leads at all times.”