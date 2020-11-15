Localised flooding and windy conditions as storms hit the south coast
High tides and high winds on Brighton Beach
A weekend of wet and windy weather has brought disruption along the south coast, particularly in Sussex.
Strong winds and high tides whipped up the waves on the Brighton seafront - with localised flooding in Bosham.
Meanwhile a tree came down between Burgess Hill and Hassocks blocking London Road. No one was injured.
And a signal fault caused by excess water blocked rail routes between Brighton and Lewes this morning.