Eastbourne school "absolutely devastated" by fire

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at a school in Eastbourne on Sunday night.

Around 35 firefighters were called to Stafford Junior School on Ringwood Road at 7:20pm on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Seaford, Bexhill and Eastbourne were called to tackle the blaze.

The school will remain closed on Monday, while crews work to dampen down and ventilate the building.

Sussex Police remained at the scene overnight.

Kyra Siddall-Ward, Headteacher of Stafford Junior School, says they are "absolutely devastated about the damage to our beautiful school".