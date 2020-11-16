Gosport War Memorial: Relatives of patients say lives could have been saved

The relatives of patients who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital around twenty years ago, say lives could have been saved if the Police had acted properly at the time.

David Wilson is among those making the accusation.

His aunt Dulcie Middleton died at the hospital in 2001.

Dulcie Middleton died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in 2001

Mr Wilson says the police should have done more after a relative first went to the police in 1998.

David Wilson

My Aunt was one of a hundred other patients who died at that hospital, who needn’t have done if Hampshire Constabulary had followed the procedures set out by the Association of Chief Police Officers. David Wilson, Dulcie Middleton's nephew

Hampshire Police say they take the allegations very seriously and are currently reviewing a complaint Mr Wilson has submitted.

