Harrowing story as two young men speed at 90mph to their deaths

Drivers speeding at 134 miles an hour in Sussex, and risking lives in Kent by driving at 100 miles an hour in a 30 zone.

These are the new figures released by the charity 'Brake' at the start of road safety week. For one family, it's a reminder of how speeding can kill.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken:

The final moments of two young men as they speed towards their deaths through the Sussex countryside are recorded on camera.

Kyle Careford is at the wheel, aged just 20 and from Tunbridge Wells, reaching speeds of 90 miles an hour.

His friend Michael Owen is filming, laughing, but telling him to slow down just moments before they crash in Crowborough. They die instantly.

Kyle's brother says his family will never recover.

At start of Road Safety Week, new figures show the risks some are still taking. Below are the highest recorded speeds in the South East last year.

134mph Sussex

130mph Kent

Brake says these excessive speeds are all too common.

That's a message that Kyle Careford's family hopes men will listen to as they are three times more likely to drive at over 100 miles an hour than women.

You're not invincible and if it does happen to you or a member of your family, understand that it is never going to be retracted, you're never going to be able to bring that person back and understand that you are going to spend the rest of your life without that person. Zac Hemming

Campaigners hope drivers will now listen and stop taking risks like this on our roads.