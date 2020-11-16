Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Louise Smith found dead in Havant woodland

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 16-year-old Louise Smith, who was found dead in woodland after disappearing on VE Day.

Shane Mays, of Havant, Hampshire, entered his plea on the first day of his trial at Winchester Crown Court. He is charged with the murder of the teenager, which he denies.

Prosecutor James Newton-Price QC said: “The plea is not acceptable and there will need to be a trial.”

Louise Smith's body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Smith was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in the Leigh Park area of Havant, Hampshire, at midday on May 8.

Her body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.

A jury is being selected for the trial and the prosecution is expected to open its case on Tuesday (17/11).