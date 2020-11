A blind woman from Kent says she's been abused, sworn at, and even pushed after her guide dog has accidentally brought her too close to people during the pandemic.

Linda and Iggy have faced abuse during the pandemic. Credit: ITV Meridian

Linda Johnson is almost totally reliant on her dog, Iggy, and says she feels too anxious to go to the shops. She says guide dogs are taught to avoid queues, and are not trained to follow one-way systems.

