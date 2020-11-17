Fears that Coronavirus cases in Kent could prevent full lifting of lockdown

Watch Kit Bradshaw's full report below:

Rates of Coronavirus are so high in parts of the South East that some areas may still find themselves under strict rules on what they can and can't do.

Although the Prime Minister has promised that the lockdown will end on December 2nd it's not yet clear what will come afterwards. And what's certainly not clear is what will come next for Thanet and Swale.

Cllr Rick Everitt, Leader, Thanet District Council, Lab

516 Positive cases per 100,000 in Thanet

Gordon Henderson MP, Sittingbourne and Sheppey, Con

584 Positive cases per 100,000 in Swale

When considering the national average for Coronavirus cases per 100,000 tested over a weekly period is 270; the cases recorded in these parts of Kent will be a concern.

Andrew Scott-Clark, Director of Public Health, Kent County Council

A number of schools in Swale have been forced to totally close because of local outbreaks - including Minster Primary School on Sheppey and Fulston Manor secondary school in Sittingbourne.

Fulston Manor secondary school in Sittingbourne. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Writer Christabel Bradley, who's from Ramsgate, has just finished 11 days of isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus. As a home worker, she’s not sure how she got it, but worries about her son going to school.

Christabel Bradley

Two weeks into the second lockdown it's too early perhaps to see if it’s doing enough to flatten the upward curve in infections.

However, those living in the South East’s new hot spots are bracing themselves for a potentially long road ahead.