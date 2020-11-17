First 'Covid-free' flight lands in Heathrow

The first Covid free flight landed at Heathrow airport this morning in a bid to persuade the government that flying can be made safe with rapid testing in place.

The early morning arrival from New York only carried passengers who had tested negative before they boarded the aircraft.

Today, a loss of 3,000 more aviation jobs was announced by Swissport despite calls from GMB Union to reinstate the workers and furlough them instead.

Hundreds of those jobs are expected to be check-in and baggage staff at Heathrow.

Passengers had to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding the flight. Credit: ITV Meridian

The aviation industry has lost tens of thousands of jobs throughout the pandemic. It is hoped flights with pre-departure testing will be the way to get passengers flying again.

For a month, tests will be free on some flights from New York. In the future passengers may have to pay for a test themselves, but there are hopes this could be as low as £5.

Passengers on the flight were still required to wear masks and self-isolate on arrival. Credit: ITV Meridian

Despite testing negative, passengers from today's flight still had to wear masks and are required to self-isolate in line with current regulations.

