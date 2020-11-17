Knife crime across the Thames Valley continues even in lockdown

Last week, police forces across the country launched Operation Sceptre, designed to target knife crime.

Additional patrols across the Thames Valley Police area has seen officers targeting hot spots where they believe people are carrying knives.

The Police have been increasing stop and searches across these areas.

The Covid-19 lockdowns have done little to reduce the overall rise in knife crime, according to anti-knife crime campaigners.

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust, says young people have less access to positive influences from youth workers and clubs, and there is evidence gangs have started grooming young people online.

For Thames Valley Police, Operation Sceptre is a chance to try to prevent tragedy.