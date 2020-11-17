Poohsticks bridge damaged by falling tree

Poohsticks Bridge in East Sussex has undergone repair works after it was damaged by a falling tree.

The bridge is a popular tourist spot in Ashdown Forest after it was made famous by Winnie-the-Pooh Author A.A Milne.

Christopher Milne, son of A.A. Milne standing on Pooh Bridge which features in his father's books in 1979 Credit: PA Images

The tranquil spot, immortalised in the books and children's imaginations across the world, was temporarily transformed into a building site today as the council worked to clear the debris.

The bridge has now re-opened to the public, which is great news for those with a sudden yearning for a game of Poohsticks.