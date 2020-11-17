Poohsticks bridge damaged by falling tree
Poohsticks Bridge in East Sussex has undergone repair works after it was damaged by a falling tree.
The bridge is a popular tourist spot in Ashdown Forest after it was made famous by Winnie-the-Pooh Author A.A Milne.
The tranquil spot, immortalised in the books and children's imaginations across the world, was temporarily transformed into a building site today as the council worked to clear the debris.
The bridge has now re-opened to the public, which is great news for those with a sudden yearning for a game of Poohsticks.