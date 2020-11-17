The Ram Run: Ramsgate FC encourages local community to stay active

A football club in Kent is doing its best to keep members actively involved, while the coronavirus lockdown has seen grassroots sport grind to a halt.

Ramsgate football club have embarked on a running, or walking challenge for all abilities in order to raise funds.

The Ram Run encourages supporters to help to reach a total of 6000 miles between them through socially distanced activities. Credit: ITV Meridian

The socially distanced activity is taking place amongst the club's players, management and supporters.

Elliot Austin, Vice chairman said: "We consider ourselves to be more than just a football club, so we try and do as much as we can in the local community."

This time is really key. Although it's a shorter lockdown, we wanted to engage with our players to make sure they stay physically and mentally active. Then we had the idea that actually, we didn't want to just limit it to our players, so we extended it to family, their friends and actually to the wider community. Elliot Austin, Vice chairman

The Ram Run is their way of ensuring that a sense of collective support for everyone's mental and physical health isn't lost. A wide range of regional charities, each nominated by those taking part, could benefit.