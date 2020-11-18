£10,000 reward for information on murder of Hampshire man

Frazer Brabant was assaulted in Basingstoke on Halloween last year.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but died in January.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anonymous information the charity receives that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of Frazer Brabant.

The father-of-two was fatally assaulted on Thursday 31st October last year on Gershwin Road. It is believed he was murdered between 10.30pm and 10.53pm.

Emily van der Lely from Crimestoppers says Mr Brabant's family have gone through a huge ordeal not knowing what happened to him.