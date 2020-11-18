Bournemouth nightclub owner says pandemic will leave him in 'financial ruin'

A Bournemouth nightclub owner says the pandemic will leave him in 'financial ruin'.

Ty Temel who runs the Halo nightclub says many businesses like his - which rely on nightlife - are being ignored.

He is pleading for help after his business lost nearly a million pounds since being forced to close in March. He says the government and local councils need to step in to save the sector.

I am pleading with you, please focus your grant aid on the late night and events sector. With no help these businesses face financial ruin, permanent closures and job losses Ty Temel, owner of Halo Nightclub

Most of the 50 staff employed by Halo are on furlough.

Nightclubs are expected to be one of the last businesses to reopen. Credit: ITV Meridian

The nightclub industry employs more than a million people, and it generates £66 billion in revenue every year.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council says it is now looking at the possibility of a discretionary grant.