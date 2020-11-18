The parents of a Hampshire teenager who died from a rare brain tumour have set up a legacy fund in their daughter's name.

Samantha Dickson was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma after suffering from headaches and vomiting.

Two and a half years after her diagnosis Samantha died in October 1996- just seven days before her 17th birthday.

Samantha's parents set up The Brain Tumour charity after her death. Credit: The Brain Tumour Charity

This prompted her parents to set up The Brain Tumour Charity, based in Fleet, to carry out dedicated research. The charity is now the largest funder of research into brain tumours in the world.

The new legacy fund will pay for research into high-grade gliomas, the specific brain tumour Samantha had.

It will be named The Samantha Dickson Fund and will ensure Samantha's name remains a part of The Brain Tumour Charity.