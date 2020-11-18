RPSCA appeal for information after dog found with a broken leg at a bus stop

Steve was left tied to a lamp post with a broken leg. Credit: RSPCA

Steve the Stray, as he has been named by RSPCA staff, was found by a member of the public at Boulevard Courrieres, Elm Road bus stop, in Canterbury on 3rd October.

The young lurcher had been tied to a lamp post and had a broken leg.

He was taken to a local vet for treatment by the Dogs Trust and was then later transferred into the care of the RSPCA and moved to the RSPCA Harmsworth Animal Hospital for an operation where he had two plates put in his front leg.

Steve is making steady progress. It was quite intensive surgery so it will take some time to heal and his leg is still a little swollen. Laura Bowbrick, Kennel Supervisor at RSPCA Leybourne

Steve is making a good recovery. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is keen to speak to anyone who may know who had owned Steve and had left him alone at the bus stop. Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 123 8018.