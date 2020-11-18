School fire in Eastbourne being treated as suspicious

Police are appealing for witnesses, as a school fire in Eastbourne is now being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Stafford County Junior School on Ringwood Road at around 7pm on Sunday (15th November) night.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still ongoing.

Officers are keen to speak to a number of young people who were seen running from the scene.

DS Jason Hoadley said: "We are treating this as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the local community."

No one was in the school at the time and no injuries were reported.

A number of youths were seen by witnesses to have run from the scene prior to police arrival and we are keen to speak to them to ascertain whether they were involved. DS Jason Hoadley, Sussex Police

Anyone with information is being asked to phone Sussex Police and quote 1157.