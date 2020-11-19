Hove singer turns garden shed into concert hall

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

A singer from Hove in Sussex has once again turned his shed into a concert hall.

Joe Stilgoe began performing in his shed in March after venues closed because of the national lockdown.

Joe transformed his shed into a performance space. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He had only just started performing live in venues again before the second lockdown was announced.

So he is now back doing the same thing again to give people a lift during lockdown two.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Audiences around the world loved his performances so much, they began requesting the tracks they wanted to hear.

I started doing a daily show at 1pm and then we ended up doing Saturday nights where people got dressed up and they would tweet me photos of their finery and drinking cocktails and we developed this real sort of community online. Joe Stilgoe, Singer

It was such a hit that Joe has now put together an album of the most requested songs called Stilgoe In the Shed.