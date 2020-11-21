A pub landlord has come up with an inventive way to use his abandoned car park during lockdown.

He's been selling spaces to local stall traders so he- and them- can put some cash in their pockets during these challenging economic times.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Ravneet Nandra:

While the weather is crisp and supermarkets get ready for the Christmas season, why not head to your local market...at a carpark?

It's the brainchild of a local fruit and veg trader and a pub landlord.

Eric Light- Landlord, The Salmon Leap:

Erics pub, The Salmon Leap in Totton, was trading 40% down on the year in the first lockdown. This second lockdown has seen a hit of 60% down from trading. He had to review staff levels but the market stalls is helping him halt that decision.

Artisan bread and homemade cakes are among products sold at the market. Credit: ITV News Meridian

From artisan breads and locally sourced poultry and fish, the market it's a chance for traders to keep earning a living while lockdown 2.0 brings its challenges.

Wayne Bellows- W. Bellows Fruit & Veg

Wayne Shaw- Alfords Butchers

Henry Farmer- fishmongers

Cheryl Smith- Fusion Beauty

In the first week, the car park had just two stalls. In the second week, it held six stalls. The landlord hopes more traders will be attracted to the possibility of trading here.

It's proven popular to the locals and theres been an overwhelming response.

The carpark market hopes to be a permanent fixture after lockdown, bringing with it a little cheer on a Thursday.