Mum who lost son to suicide hopes Kent ‘chat bench’ will save lives
Watch video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw
The mother of a Kent man who took his own life last year hopes a new ‘happy to chat’ bench will help save lives.
Claire Fry’s son Tommy Thwaites was 25 when he died in November 2019 after suffering mental health problems, following a violent assault.
He was left with a scar to his face after the homophobic attack at a Maidstone nightclub in 2015, in which he was stabbed.
Ms Fry said the incident “sent him over the edge” and led to a “downward spiral” in his wellbeing.
A rainbow-themed picnic table has been installed in a public park off Freshlands Road, Maidstone, in Tommy’s memory.
It is a so-called ‘happy to chat’ bench and aims to tackle loneliness and isolation by encouraging strangers to talk to one another. The design was changed last-minute to allow for social distancing.
I hope people use it to talk. It doesn’t cost anything to smile. If someone is feeling low, you just smiling at that one person can make a huge difference. You might be able to save a life.
The bench was the idea of local mental health campaigner and entrepreneur, Mark Allan, who runs the not-for-profit company Job Doctors.
Mr Allan said: “Loneliness and isolation is only on the increase, so I think more than ever, it’s really important to create safe, outside spaces, in the community, for people to engage. And this bench is the first of many benches that I hope to create.”
For further information and support, please see the websites and phone numbers below:
Samaritans - 116 123, jo@samaritans.org
NHS England - 111
Mind - 0300 123 3393
Papyrus - 0800 068 4141